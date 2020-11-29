Coast Guard rescues man clinging to boat along Central Florida coast

article

The United States Coast Guard located a man clinging off of his boat near Port Canaveral.

They said on Twitter that 62-year-old Stuart Bee was located alive and clinging to his 32-foot Sea Ray about 86 miles offshore Port Canaveral.

MORE NEWS: 13-foot massive alligator snatches duck from hunters in Central Florida

Crews are removing him and will transport him back to land.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.