Cold front to arrive in Central Florida for Halloween weekend

A surface front will pass over Central Florida today, interacting with higher moisture over South Florida by Sunday.

Expect highs in the upper 80s on Saturday, with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Showers with periods of heavier rain will move into the area through the day on Sunday.

We'll keep the coverage of showers around 40%-50% for most of East Central Florida.

By Thursday, October 28, long-range models are insisting on a stronger cold front sweeping over the peninsula, ushering in a cooler/drier airmass for Halloween weekend.

Expect highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the 50s.

