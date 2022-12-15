Orlando Weather: Cold front to bring chilliest temperatures of the season to Central Florida

A strong cold front sweeping across Florida is expected to send temperatures plummeting to the chilliest of the season.

Thursday is a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day as the system threatens to bring strong to severe weather to Central Florida. FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro says the biggest risks are heavy rain, lightning, damaging winds, and the possibility for tornadoes.

Once it clears out, cooler weather will move in. Lows on Friday will be around 53 degrees. On Saturday, the coolest air of the season will be here.

Most areas will see temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Sunday will be a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day with temperatures falling into the 40s and other areas – including Ocala and Gainesville – are expected to go even lower into the 30s!

Be sure to stay with the FOX 35 Storm Team for your daily weather forecast and get those sweaters ready for a winter-like weekend!