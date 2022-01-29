Expand / Collapse search

Coldest air of the season arrives overnight: Wind chill advisories, freeze watches and warnings in effect

Published 
Updated 7:05PM
Weather
FOX 35 Orlando
5d179bf6-lows tonight 3pm article

ORLANDO, Fla. - The coldest air of the season arrives tonight. 

The most frigid temperatures in four years for many will usher in overnight. 

As soon as the sunsets, there will be a noticeable difference in the temperatures as they sharply decline.

The NW wind will calm to 5-10 mph, but it will still be chilly. 

Tonight's temperatures will be below freezing in the low 30s. 

update-warning-3pm.jpg

Orlando has the potential to break a record set back in 1966 of a previous low of 31 degrees if the temperature drops to 30. 

lows_tonight-1.jpg

The National Weather Service has already issued a Freeze Warning for Orange County and the eastern Florida coastline. 

A Hard Freeze Warning is issued for the counties to the north and west of the metro Orlando area. 

These below-freezing temperatures could stay in place for more than six hours in north-central Florida, and three to five hours in central/southern Marion, northern Lake and inland Volusia. 

Freeze-duration-3pm.jpg

Don't forget the P's… Protect your plants, pipes, pets, and pool. Tomorrow the sun returns with temperatures in the upper 50s.

pool_tips.jpg

