Coldest air of the season arrives overnight: Wind chill advisories, freeze watches and warnings in effect

The coldest air of the season arrives tonight.

The most frigid temperatures in four years for many will usher in overnight.

As soon as the sunsets, there will be a noticeable difference in the temperatures as they sharply decline.

The NW wind will calm to 5-10 mph, but it will still be chilly.

Tonight's temperatures will be below freezing in the low 30s.

Orlando has the potential to break a record set back in 1966 of a previous low of 31 degrees if the temperature drops to 30.

The National Weather Service has already issued a Freeze Warning for Orange County and the eastern Florida coastline.

A Hard Freeze Warning is issued for the counties to the north and west of the metro Orlando area.

These below-freezing temperatures could stay in place for more than six hours in north-central Florida, and three to five hours in central/southern Marion, northern Lake and inland Volusia.

Don't forget the P's… Protect your plants, pipes, pets, and pool. Tomorrow the sun returns with temperatures in the upper 50s.

