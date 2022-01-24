Coldest air of the season brings 20s, 30s to Central Florida

Central Florida is waking up in the chill zone!

There are widespread freeze warnings and frost advisories through mid-morning. We warm into the 60s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine for all locations, breezes remain light.

If you're heading to the theme parks today, things are looking great by the afternoon hours! Tonight, another storm system located over Texas will move our way.

Clouds will increase tonight helping to insulate the area just a bit. This means it won't be as cold but, 40s will be commonplace.

The increasing clouds will also yield rising rain chances on Tuesday. Coverage starts off as slight by mid-morning, increasing as we go into the afternoon and evening hours. There could be a few pockets of heavier rainfall. Strong or severe storms are not expected with this system.

Rain will ease heading into Wednesday morning with coverage falling into the 30-40% range. Yet another storm will move through on Friday as the storm tracks remain active and in close vicinity to Florida. Showers are expected on Friday with another shot of chilly air following close behind for next weekend!

