Coldest weather in nearly 4 years on the way to Central Florida

Clouds, cool temperatures, and passing showers rule the weather in Central Florida on this Wednesday. But be prepared for a BIG drop in temperatures soon!

Rain chances are in the 40-50% range with coverage easing a bit by this evening. Showers remain in play through the overnight hours as some coastal showers develop on an increasing northeast breeze.

The latest rain forecast models confirm this for both the AM and PM hours today. Lows tonight with lots of clouds and a few showers around will be in the 50s, perhaps a few 40s over north Florida.

If you're heading to the theme parks today, expect passing showers along with cool conditions in the 60s for tonight. The storm tracks across the U.S. remain rather active and the procession of cold fronts continue for Florida.

A very strong Arctic front arrives in the area on Friday, increasing clouds again and raising the rain stakes.

Friday rain chances hang in the 40-50% range as scattered showers move through. On Friday night, colder air surges in on gusty northwest winds with lows falling into the 30s and 40s for wake-up temps on Saturday morning.

During the day on Saturday, gusty winds and cold temperatures are expected, Despite full sunshine on Saturday, highs will only rise into the 40s across the entire area and winds will be very gusty – adding to the chill.

The coldest air for Central Florida in nearly 4 years is possible Sunday morning! Wake-up temps will be in the 20s and 30s with a hard freeze possible as far south as northern portions of Lake and Volusia counties.

The good news is that some of the long range forecast models are hinting at a huge warm up as we head into February – something to keep in mind!

