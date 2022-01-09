Comedian-actor Bob Saget found dead inside Orlando hotel room, deputies say

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed the death of actor and comedian Bob Saget on Sunday.

Saget was 65 years old.

In a tweet, the sheriff's office said deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando "for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room."

The sheriff's office identified the man as Robert Saget, pronouncing him dead at the scene.

According to the tweet, detectives said they found no signs of foul play or drug use.

Deputies said the Medical Examiner's Office will determine Saget's cause of death.

Saget was in Florida over the weekend on his comedy tour "Bob Saget: I Don't Do Negative Tour."

He had stops in Orlando on Friday and Ponte Vedra Beach on Saturday.

Saget was well known for his stint on Full House as Danny Tanner, along with many acting, hosting and stand-up gigs throughout the years.

