Community to honor beloved Mount Dora couple shot by wanted gunman

A memorial is growing in Mount Dora for a beloved couple who police say was ambushed by an armed robber at their convenience store. Both victims were shot, one of them has died.

Community members are planning a block party for this weekend in honor of the couple.

Video released by law enforcement shows what lead up to the deadly robbery at T&N Market on North Grandview Street on Monday night. Police say store owners 47-year-old Minh Nguyen and 56-year-old Khiem Ba Trinh, known as Tina and Ken by the community, were shot several times inside the store.

Tina died. Ken is in critical condition.

Family members are trying to make sense of why this happened.

"If they want money, then just take it. Why do they have to kill them? They’re parents and they have kids. That makes me so angry."

The video shows the suspect dressed in all black running up to the store with a gun and forcing Khiem back inside as he and his wife were trying to close the store.

The couple’s son came back to the store on Wednesday, opening it up for the community and giving the food inside away for free.

"I was speaking with the son just a few minutes ago, he said, this came about because this is what his mom would want to have done," said Pastor Lorenzo Hagins.

The community has had a constant presence outside the store since the shooting, leaving flowers and balloons. Now, they plan to host a block party on Saturday in front of the store to honor the couple.

"Everybody knew them. Everybody’s going to be here.”

Tina's funeral is also set for Saturday. The reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect is now up to $10,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

