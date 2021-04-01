Companies offering money to employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

For Walt Disney World employees looking forward to getting the COVID-19 vaccine, there is a little extra motivation to roll up their sleeves.

Come Monday, all adults in Florida will have access to the vaccine, as well as those 16 years of age and older (only Pfizer).

If the cast member chooses to get the vaccine, they will get an added bonus from their employees.

Unite Here Local 737, a union that represents some Disney employees, explained to FOX 35 that "they agreed to pay cast members the equivalent of four hours at their regular rate once they receive confirmation the cast member got the vaccine."

This is a move that several other companies have already taken.

For example, Target, Dollar General, and Darden Restaurants are also paying employees for four hours of work time to get the shot. In addition, Publix is giving its employees $125 gift cards if they are fully vaccinated.

So far, it appears that a lot of large employers have stayed away from mandating the shot though.

Jeremy Haicken, the President of Unite Here Local 737, said that the vaccine will give some security to employees who are in constant contact with the public.

"These are housekeepers, cooks, dishwashers -- people who welcome the world into Orlando," he said. "To know that now they can get the vaccine and not have to worry about missing a day or a half a day... it's just a huge relief."

