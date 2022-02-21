Competency hearing being held for Markeith Loyd on Monday

article

The sentencing phase for killer Markeith Loyd continues with a competency hearing on Monday in Orange County.

The last time Loyd was in court, he stormed out. It’s unclear what made Loyd so upset earlier this month, but after he stormed out he had to continue watching the court proceedings from a jail cell.

One doctor who evaluated Loyd diagnosed him with schizophrenia.

The judge must decide if she will follow the jury’s unanimous recommendation that Loyd receives the death penalty or a life sentence for the murder of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton. Loyd is already serving a life sentence for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon.

RELATED: WATCH: Markeith Loyd storms out of courtroom during life or death hearing

Loyd’s competency hearing will continue at 1:30 p.m.

Watch FOX 35 News for updates.

Advertisement



