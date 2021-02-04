SpaceX delaying Sunday launch attempt of Starlink satellites

article

SpaceX is once again delaying its launch of the next batch of Starlink satellites.

The satellites were supposed to liftoff off from launch pad 39A initially on Thursday, then Friday and finally Sunday. Now, it's not clear when the launch attempt will happen.

In a tweet on Friday, the space agency said it is "standing down from this weekend's launch attempt of Starlink from LC-39A for additional inspections before flying one of our fleet-leading boosters..."

SpaceX has not released an exact time or date of the next launch attempt.

Stay tuned to FOX 35 News for when SpaceX announces a launch date and when the rocket finally goes up. We'll stream the launch live.