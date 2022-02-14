Cool, breezy Valentine's Day before big warm up in Central Florida

Chilly air is funneling into Florida on this Valentine's Day!

We start the morning with freeze warnings for our FOX 51-WOGX TV viewers in Gilchrist County. The freeze warnings end at 9 a.m. as temperatures warm up.

Do expect a cool, sunny day across Central Florida. Highs will park in the 60s at all Central Florida locations, breezes will take shape from the north, gusty along the beaches.

Not only will the skies look real pretty, but the outdoor comfort index heads for a solid "8" by this afternoon. Tonight, skies are clear, breezes ease. Lows will fall into the 30s and 40s. In the coldest areas, patchy frost is not out of the question. Could be a good idea to cover up any tender plants and certainly bring in any outdoor pets.

The patchy frost could show up as far south as northern Lake and Northern Volusia counties. If the colder temps aren't your cup of tea, we've got a big warm up on the way!

Winds will crank in from a more southerly direction by midweek as another front approaches the region. Highs by Thursday will slide into the 80s with ease and this means temps a good 10 degrees above our typical mid-February high near 75.

As the mentioned front closes in on the area Friday, rain chances will rise as scattered showers develop. Rain chances should fall off on Friday night and into Saturday but a slight shower chance will still remain during that time.

