County-by-county: Expected impacts of Hurricane Nicole

Hurricane Nicole is expected to have major weather impacts on several Central Florida counties when the system comes ashore as a hurricane. Several Tropical Storm and Hurricane Warnings have been issued and evacuation orders are in place for some counties.

Here's a look at how the storm could impact your county:

ORANGE COUNTY

Orange County residents should expect to feel impacts starting Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. Wind gusts could be up to 75 mph and rainfall up to 6 inches.

BREVARD COUNTY

Brevard County residents should expect to feel impacts starting Wednesday afternoon into tonight. Wind gusts could be up to 75 mph and rainfall up to 6 inches with coastal flooding and 5-foot storm surge.

SEMINOLE COUNTY

Seminole County residents should expect to feel impacts starting Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. Wind gusts could be up to 75 mph and rainfall up to 4 inches.

VOLUSIA COUNTY

Volusia County residents should expect to feel impacts starting Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. Wind gusts could be up to 60 mph and rainfall up to 4 inches with coastal flooding and 3-5-feet of storm surge.

OSCEOLA COUNTY

Osceola County residents should expect to feel impacts starting Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. Wind gusts could be up to 80 mph and rainfall up to 6 inches.

MARION COUNTY

Marion County residents should expect to feel impacts starting Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. Wind gusts could be up to 60 mph and rainfall up to 6 inches.

FLAGLER COUNTY

Flagler County residents should expect to feel impacts starting Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. Wind gusts could be up to 45 mph and rainfall up to 6 inches.

LAKE COUNTY

Lake County residents should expect to feel impacts starting Wednesday afternoon into Thursday afternoon. Wind gusts could be up to 70 mph and rainfall up to 6 inches.

SUMTER COUNTY

Sumter County residents should expect to feel impacts starting Wednesday afternoon into Thursday afternoon. Wind gusts could be up to 70 mph and rainfall from 2-4 inches.

LEVY COUNTY

Levy County residents should expect to feel impacts starting Thursday morning into the evening. Wind gusts could be up to 60 mph and rainfall up to 3 inches.