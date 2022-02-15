Couple accused of murdering 89-year-old Ponce Inlet woman to be in court

A couple accused of murdering an 89-year-old grandmother are expected to be in Volusia County court this week.

Tyden Guinn will appear before a judge on Tuesday for an arraignment. His wife, Micayla Yusco, will be in court on Thursday.

The two are accused of killing Margaret Darlene Hindsley last month. Deputies say Yusco was working as the victim's caregiver for about four months.

Ponce Inlet police say they found Hindsley shot in the bedroom of her condo door at the Links Condominiums.

RELATED: Ponce Inlet grandmother killed by woman who 'claimed to be God'

Neither Yusco nor Guinn had any convictions prior to this arrest. Both are charged with murder and armed burglary. They are being held on no bond.

Credit: Family of Darlene Hindsley

"I was at home asleep I woke up they just came in and told me that they shot somebody," said a man who identified himself as Guinn’s father to the police.

RELATED: No bond for Florida couple accused of fatally shooting 89-year-old woman

The person called 911 after Yusco and Guinn showed up at his Oak Hill home. The person claims Yusco told them that she was god and that everyone’s the devil.

Hindsley is described by her grandchildren as loving and kind.

RELATED: Family of murdered Florida grandmother remember her as 'happiest and kindest person'

Her granddaughter says Hindsley was a devoted Christian and was a missionary in her early years, although, her sense of giving and care carried with her until the day she died.

Get the most up-to-date forecast, weather alerts, and live interactive radar for Orlando and Central Florida | CLICK OR TAP HERE

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest launch updates.