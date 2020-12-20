Court to decide custody for dog thrown over Florida motel balcony

A court will decide custody this month for a dog named Miracle that police say was thrown from the second floor of a Daytona Beach motel by his owner.

The dog was not seriously injured.

According to WFLA, the court will decide if Miracle will be turned over to Animal Services or back to his owner.

In an update from Volusia County Animal Services, Miracle is reportedly doing well in his foster home.

"Animal Services has filed a petition for custody for Miracle. A hearing is scheduled for the end of the month, and the court will decide custody. Should the court grant Animal Services custody, the foster family has already expressed interest in having Miracle be part of their forever family!"

Law enforcement responded to the Motel 6 off International Speedway Blvd. in Daytona Beach Monday after the dog's owner was reported to be in distress.

When officers knocked on the door, they said the owner walked out and threw the dog over a railing from the second floor. The incident was captured on body cam video.

The dog ran off and nearby business owner Jose Carnot was able to get it to safety.

"I was prepping for the day and all of a sudden I see a german shepherd on a leash just walking right over here in the parking," he said. "And I said let me get the dog before it goes onto the highway."

Deputies arrested the woman for resisting arrest and animal cruelty. They said she also attacked one of the maids at the motel.

She refused to appear before a judge Tuesday, but animal control officers told the judge the dog has been named "Miracle" and is in their custody.

The judge held the suspect without bond until she clears a mental evaluation.

