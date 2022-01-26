COVID-19: Last day for Florida health care workers to get vaccinated

It's the final day for Florida's health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The mandate goes into effect on Thursday. Florida was initially challenging the mandate but dropped the case once the Supreme Court allowed it to go into effect.

Workers will need to have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine or have a pending request for an exemption.

RELATED: Lawmakers react to closure of monoclonal antibody treatment sites

Over 10 million health care workers nationwide will be affected by the rule. That mandate applies to any medical office that takes part in Medicare and Medicaid programs.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration withdrew a rule that would have required vaccine or test mandates for companies with at least 100 people after the court blocked those plans.

RELATED: Red wine could reduce chances of COVID-19 infection, U.K. study suggests

The justices left in place the vaccine mandate for health care providers who receive federal funding. Healthcare workers who have not yet received their shots will have an additional month to become fully vaccinated.

Get the most up-to-date forecast, sign up for weather alerts, and view live interactive radar for Orlando and Central Florida.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest launch updates.

Advertisement



