COVID-19 vaccination site to open at Orlando International Airport

COVID-19 vaccination sites are expanding in Central Florida -- including at Orlando International Airport.

The vaccination effort begins at 10 a.m. but officials want the public to know that this is not for walk-ins and everyone must have an appointment in advance. Right now all appointments are booked through this Friday.

For those with appointments, the vaccine is provided free of charge. This COVID vaccine requires two doses, so those who receive their first vaccine at the airport will be asked to schedule their second appointment.

Everyone must provide an ID upon registration that shows proof of healthcare employment or that you are 65-years of age or older. After receiving the vaccine, you will be required to stay on-site for at least 15 minutes to ensure there are no adverse reactions.

AdventHealth says the vaccine helps people develop antibodies that make you less susceptible to the disease and it does not use the live virus that causes COVID-19. Health officials say the most commonly reported side effects are mild and include soreness, fatigue, and headache.

If you wish to be notified about when appointment times become available, you can register at CoronavirusVaccineAlerts.com.

