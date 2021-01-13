COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed at Publix stores in Volusia, Flagler counties

More Publix stores in Florida will offer the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Wednesday.

The governor said they are expanding vaccinations to 56 additional Publix pharmacies in St. Johns (14), Flagler (4), Volusia (22), and Collier (16) counties.

Seniors 65 and older can book their appointment at publix.com/covidvaccine. Vaccinations will begin on Thursday.

On Tuesday, DeSantis announced that they added 26 locations in northwest Florida including Escambia, Santa Rosa, Walton, Bay and Okaloosa counties. Residents can sign up for appointments on Wednesday and vaccinations will begin Thursday.

The program started with 23 Publix pharmacies in Citrus, Hernando and Marion counties.

The governor said the state partnered with the chain because Publix was prepared to quickly get started.

"I just want to say Publix has done a great job with this. We knew that they would because people love Publix in Florida," DeSantis said. "But because they’ve done such a good job, we are now expanding the footprint."

