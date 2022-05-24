Crank the A/C! 90s stick around to roast Central Florida

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today’s forecast high: 92 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 73 degrees

Main weather concerns:

No real storm concerns. Expect a day of mixed sky conditions and hot-humid temps. Highs head for the low 90s inland, mid 80s along the beaches. The heat index or "feels like" temp will hover around 95 degrees during the afternoon Rain chances are super slim and favor the late afternoon hours. Coverage stands at roughly 20% or less so most locations are hot and dry.

Offshore boating continues to look great with seas generally under 3 feet. The offshore fishing bite is also heating up so it's a win-win!

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Hot and humid conditions reign supreme at the theme parks and attractions on this Monday. High hit near 92-degrees this afternoon, rain chances are limited but possible after 3-4pm with coverage at 20% or less. Park visitors should consider a good sunscreen, water breaks and maybe dip into the A/C for a bit if possible.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

The beaches look like a great place to be on this Tuesday. Mixed skies and ocean breezes dominate-skies dry! Highs seaside hit near 85 degrees. Surf looks small, around a foot in some dribbly East-southeast swell. Rip current outlook looks low-moderate through the day so swim near an open lifeguard stand.

LOOKING AHEAD:

The remainder of the week will feature similar weather day to day. Rain chances will take a big jump by Friday as a cool front approaches from the Northwest. This feature will turn our winds to a "rain-friendly" direction, promoting an increase in moisture which will lead to an increase in showers and lightning storms.

Starting on Friday and through Memorial Day weekend, there will be some rain potential so stay tuned for details from the FOX 35 STORM CENTER as we go through the next few days.