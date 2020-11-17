Crew-1 astronauts welcomed aboard International Space Station

Three US astronauts and one Japanese arrived at the International Space Station on November 17 aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule.

This footage shows astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi being welcomed into the space station by colleagues.

Their Falcon 9 rocket launched from the NASA Kennedy Center in Florida on Sunday, November 15.

The four astronauts will remain at the space station for the next six months.