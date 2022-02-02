Expand / Collapse search

Crews recover body of worker from Lake County construction site

Published 
Updated February 3, 2022 6:40AM
Worker's body recovered in Lake County construction accident

Authorities say the body of a worker has been found after the person became trapped following a cave-in near a road construction site in Lake County late Wednesday afternoon.

This happened at U.S. Highway 27/441 crosses over County Road 25 in Lady Lake. His body was found around 3 a.m. Thursday.

Crews worked through the night for 10 hours to try and find the worker.

construction incident Lady Lake
construction-incident-Lady-Lake2.jpg

They brought in a vacuum excavating truck to assist in the search for the missing worker. 

FOX 35 is working to find out the name of the worker.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

