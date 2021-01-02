Crowds pack COVID-19 testing sites following holiday closure

Dozens of cars lined up early at COVID-19 testing sites in Central Florida on Saturday after being closed on New Year's Day.

There were at least 100 cars lined up at the Barnett Park location in Orlando before the site even opened at 9 a.m.

According to the Florida Association of Public Information Officers, the Orange County Convention Center site closed its gates at 2:30 p.m. after reaching capacity. It will reopen on Sunday.

Officials say the state is seeing a spike in cases. Despite CDC warnings, many chose to travel over the holidays. The TSA reports more than 1 million people went through their checkpoints each day from December 26 - 30.

New Year's Eve had the highest one-day total of cases since July with a total of 17,192 cases and a positivity rate of 13.2%.

As of Saturday morning, there are more than 6,400 people in the hospital, which includes 347 in Orange County, 149 in Osceola County, and 100 in Seminole County.

To get tested at Barnett Park, you do not need an appointment, it is free of charge and you do not need to be showing symptoms.

The location is open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

