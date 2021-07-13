Cubans cry for change as more protests pop up across Central Florida

Another demonstration is planned for Wednesday to show support for the Cuban people.

A demonstration is scheduled to happen in Altamonte Springs at the intersection of State Road 436 and 434.

On Tuesday, dozens of protests continued calling for reforms in Cuba and criticizing Cuba's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

In Orlando, hundreds gathered near the intersection of Curry Ford Rd. and S. Semoran Blvd., waving flags and signs as they were chanting for U.S. intervention on the communist-controlled island. Portions of Semoran Blvd. were blocked at different times early Tuesday evening.

According to the Orlando Police Department, around 5:30 p.m., the group began to move towards the roadway, blocking traffic. The demonstrators remained on the roadway for approximately one hour when officers started to give multiple announcements, both in English and Spanish, warning the crowd to stay safe and keep away from the roadway.

No injuries have been reported. At least one person was arrested, according to Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon.

RELATED: 1 person arrested after Orlando intersection blocked during Cuba protest

Hundreds gathered along Semoran Blvd. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Orlando, calling for reforms in Cuba and protesting the nation's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hundreds gathered along Semoran Blvd. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Orlando, calling for reforms in Cuba and protesting the nation's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hundreds gathered along Semoran Blvd. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Orlando, calling for reforms in Cuba and protesting the nation's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

In Palm Bay, several people gathered at a vacant gas station, crying for more freedom for their loved ones and demanding food and vaccines be sent to the island as COVID-19 cases soar. Protestors said it’s their time to speak up.

"I have a lot of family in Cuba. I think it’s time for the United States and the rest of the world to take notice of all the issues that are going on over there. Right now the COVID situation, people are dying every day. We are the only country in the world that doesn’t have the vaccines available to all other people," said Santa Isabel Wright, one of the organizers of the event.

RELATED: Cuban-Americans in Orlando rallying in support of loved ones in Cuba

In a statement on Monday, President Joe Biden said he stands with the Cuban people, asking their government to stop silencing them.

"The Cuban people are demanding their freedom from an authoritarian regime. I don’t think we’ve seen anything like this protest in a long long time, if, quite frankly, ever," Biden said in a brief exchange with reporters on Monday.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., lashed out at Biden for taking a full day to acknowledge the protesters, noting on Twitter that Biden's statement did not describe the Cuban government as " socialist and communist."

"The protests in #Cuba began over 24 hours ago And you forgot something," Rubio said.

The U.S. Coast Guard is asking people not to sail to Cuba, even if they are trying to bring supplies or aid, saying it is too dangerous.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.