Dairy Queen in Merritt Island to close after 58 years

A Brevard County ice cream shop staple is closing its doors.

The Dairy Queen off Courtenay Parkway in Merritt Island has been open since 1965. The Gentile family has owned it for the last 28 years.

Now, after disagreements with the Dairy Queen corporation, the restaurant is losing its franchise.

"It's really hard," the family said. "It's hard to be forced into retirement. It's not something we were choosing. But I can say that has gotten a lot easier over the last few days seeing all the love and support from the community."

The family said they appreciate all of the relationships they've built with the Merritt Island community over the years. They will still own the property, but don't have any plans on what to do with it yet.

The restaurant will close its doors for good on Feb. 5.