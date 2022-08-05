Danielle Redlick sentenced for tampering with evidence after death of husband in Winter Park home

Danielle Redlick, the woman acquitted of murdering her stepfather-turned-husband in their Winter Park home, was sentenced on Friday for tampering with physical evidence.

A judge sentenced Redlick to 364 days in jail with credit for 364 days of time served and 12 months of probation. She must also submit to a mental health evaluation and must undergo any required treatment within 12 months.

In June, a jury found Redlick not guilty of stabbing her husband Michael to death in 2019 during an argument. Over the course of the trial, Redlick's lawyers argued that the 48-year-old killed Michael in self-defense after he pinned her against a kitchen island, smothering her.

Redlick admitted in court to stabbing her husband, adding that she was scared and afraid she was going to die.

"I couldn’t breathe," she said.

Prosecutors argued that Redlick tried to clean up the crime scene before calling 911 about 11 hours after the two struggled in their Winter Park home. When she did call 911 on the morning after her husband died, she told police that she thought he was deceased and that he "died of a heart attack," a prosecutor stated in court. A medical examiner found no signs that he suffered a heart attack that evening. He went on to describe what responding officers saw at the scene, including "blood-soaked towels, mops soaked in blood, a five-gallon bucket filled with pinkish water," as well as "blood in the primary bedroom shower" that contained Michael's DNA.

She had faced life in prison if convicted of murder. After the ‘not guilty’ verdict was read, Redlick burst into tears and appeared to mouth "thank you" to the jurors.

She had spent three years behind bars awaiting trial.

"Praise God! Praise God!" she said as she left the jail.

The pair have two children together and were married for nearly 15 years.