Dashcam of Florida patrol vehicle captures car being swiped, flipped

A Florida trooper was driving when a vehicle ahead was sideswiped and flipped, getting captured on dashcam video.

The Ocala Police Department said that the crash happened directly in front of one of their unmarked units on Tuesday.

"Watch this video from the dashcam of an FHP Trooper who was on SR200 as it occurred," they wrote on Facebook.

The detective driving reportedly had to brake hard to avoid being in the crash.

Thankfully though, police said that there were no serious injuries from this incident.

