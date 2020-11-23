Dates announced for 2021 Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Orlando

article

Insomniac Events announced on Monday the return of 'Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Orlando' in 2021.

The music festival will take place in 2021 between Friday, November 12th and Sunday, November 14th. This is the second time ever that EDC Orlando will be a three-day experience.

This will be the 25th year of EDC and the 10th year it has taken place in Orlando.

“2021 will mark EDC’s 10th year in Orlando, and I’m so grateful for the tremendous support we’ve received from the city of Orlando and the state of Florida. It’s allowed us to grow the event in ways I never thought possible,” said Pasquale Rotella, Insomniac’s Founder and CEO. “It’s been a dream come true to be able to make EDC a destination in Orlando where they have the best amusement parks in the world. There’s so much the city has to offer before, during, and after the festival that it’s truly an amazing experience.”

Presales to purchase tickets begins Friday, November 27th, 2020 at 12 p.m. EST at edcorlando.frontgatetickets.com. GA passes begin at $169.99 plus taxes and fees. GA+ passes begin at $249,99 plus taxes and fees. VIP passes begin at $369.99 plus taxes and fees.

