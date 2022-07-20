'You can't bite your friends': Florida daycare teacher arrested after kicking kid, dislocating his arm: report

article

A daycare teacher in West Melbourne was arrested Monday on a child abuse charge for allegedly kicking a child and reportedly dislocating his arm, according to a police report.

The West Melbourne Police Department said the incident happened at Mustard Seed on Minton Road after the child reportedly bit another child on the arm while they were playing with building blocks.

The child that was bitten showed his arm to the teacher, 22-year-old Sarah Sallade.

Detectives who reviewed surveillance video from inside the classroom said Sallade then went over to the other child and reportedly kicked him twice, and said "you can't bite your friends," the arrest report stated.

Sallade then reportedly picked up the boy by both of his hands, which is not the policy when picking up children because it can injure them, and carried him across the room, before placing him down on his feet and afterwards "correctly picked him up by the waist and took him the rest of the way to the timeout corner."

Authorities said the boy was seen crying, and his right arm was "slumped over and in discomfort," the report stated.

The child was taken to a hospital for the pain in his arm. X-rays and other tests ran on him showed no fractures, but a doctor told police he believes the child's arm had been dislocated but was put back in place by an ER doctor.

Sallade was arrested and booked into the Brevard County jail, but has since been released, jail records show.