Daytona 500 guide: Schedule, parking, how to watch, and ticket info
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona 500 – one of the biggest races in NASCAR – is returning to the Sunshine State this weekend.
The Great American Race will be held on Sunday, Feb.19 at 2:30 p.m. ET at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Here's everything you need to know about the 65th annual auto racing event.
How to watch
The race can be watched on the FOX channel or live-streamed on the FOX Sports app.
What is the Daytona 500 schedule?
Several events will be happening in the days leading up to the big race.
Wednesday, Feb. 15:
8:15 p.m.: The DAYTONA 500 Qualifying Race
Thursday, Feb. 16:
7 p.m.: Bluegreen Vacations Duel
Friday, Feb. 17:
7:30 p.m.:NextEra Energy 250
Saturday, Feb. 18:
1:30 p.m. BRANDT 200 Supporting Florida FFA
5 p.m.: Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300
Sunday, Feb. 19:
2:30 p.m.: 2023 DAYTONA 500
Who is racing in the Daytona 500?
- Ross Chastain
- Austin Cindric
- Austin Dillon
- Kevin Harvick
- Kyle Larson
- Brad Keselowski
- Corey Lajoie
- Kyle Busch
- Chase Elliott
- Aric Almirola
- Denny Hamlin
- Ryan Blaney
- Chandler Smith
- Chase Buescher
- Martin Truex Jr.
- Christopher Bell
- Harrison Burton
- Joey Logano
- Bubba Wallace
- William Byron
- Justin Haley
- Michael McDowell
- Zane Smith
- Todd Gilliland
- Ryan Preece
- Noah Gragson
- Erik Jones
- Tyler Reddick
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- Alex Bowman
- Conor Daly
- Cody Ware
- Ty Gibbs
- Austin Hill
- Travis Pastrana
- Ty Dillon
- BJ Mcleod
- Jimmie Johnson
- Daniel Suarez
Are tickets still available for the Daytona 500?
Unfortunately, tickets for Sunday's big race are sold out, but there are tickets available for the other scheduled race events.
Where to park?
On Sunday and Saturday, free parking will be available in Lot 7. On Friday and Thursday, free parking will be available in Lot 3 at One Daytona.
There is also car parking available for purchase in Lot 4, outside the Turn 4 tunnel.
What items are banned or allowed at th Daytona 500?
Who are this year's grand marshals?
The lineup includes five NASCAR Hall of Famers and four future ones.
The grand marshals are:
- Richard Petty
- Bobby Allison
- Bill Elliot
- Jeff Gordon
- Dale Jarrett
- Kevin Harvick
- Jimmie Johnson
- Kurt Busch
- Joey Logano
All of them will collectively give the "start your engines" command to drivers at the race this Sunday.