Daytona Aquarium and Rainforest Adventure holds grand opening

In Daytona Beach, the Daytona Aquarium and Rainforest Adventure has opened its doors, marking the city's first aquarium.

This 55,000-square-foot facility is nestled between the beach and the Daytona International Speedway.

The aquarium, three years in the making, boasts a diverse collection of animals from both land and sea, offering a unique 40-tank experience. Highlights include a 110,000-gallon Shark Tank and a 12,000-gallon Stingray Touch pool, providing visitors with an immersive encounter ranging from frogs and alligators to sharks and seahorses.

The facility's founders express excitement about the vibrant colors and interactions with the animals. The challenging task of finding the perfect location for the aquarium was overcome, culminating in the ideal setting for this immersive experience.

The aquarium plans to expand with an indoor rainforest in the next 8 to 12 months, introducing sloths, monkeys, birds, and eventually penguins, enhancing the already captivating offerings.