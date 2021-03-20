Daytona Beach Buc-ee’s to open on Monday

Anticipation has been building since the Texas-based convenience store chain -- Buc-ee’s -- announced it was coming to Daytona Beach.

On Monday, the store will open to the public.

Construction crews have been putting the finishing touches on the building at the northeast corner of LPGA Boulevard and Interstate 95.

Cindy Ferrera runs an insurance company nearby. She’s ready to see what all the hype is about.

"We’re all so curious because the store is as big as a Publix so we’re just trying to figure out what they have in that store. It's really kind of exciting," she said.

The gas station and convenience store is praised for their food, clean bathrooms, and friendliness.

Governor Ron DeSantis was at the groundbreaking ceremony last year.

"It's equal parts convenience store, fresh fruit deli and bakery, barbecue joint, sporting goods store, local boutique with the friendliest service," said Gov. DeSantis.

Buc-ee's said that the new location will be a 50,000 square-foot travel center with 120 fueling positions and thousands of snack and food options, including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky, and fresh pastries.

"We're excited to break ground in Daytona Beach and provide people with a world-class option for their travel needs along the highway," said Jeff Nadalo, of Buc-ee's.

The governor and local leaders believe Buc-ee's will be a major boost for Volusia County. The company hired hundreds of workers, with pay starting between $14-$15 per hour. Full time employees are offered full benefits, 401k and three weeks of vacation.

Buc-ee's has an extensive selection of sweet snacks, but folks love their brisket and beef jerky. Their Texas stores are said to bring in 100,000 customers a week, with many making it a destination amid their travels.

