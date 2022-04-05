Daytona Beach firefighters pull woman from car in pond seconds before it sinks

article

A woman who crashed into a pond and was trapped in the car was rescued by some quick-thinking Daytona Beach firefighters.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department posted photos of the rescue on Tuesday. They say the woman crashed into a pond in front of a Target store and could not get out.

"Firefighters quickly swam over to her and assisted her in getting out and making it safely to land."

The car ended up sinking just seconds later. It was then pulled out of the water by a tow truck.

The woman was not hurt.

