Daytona Beach police investigating homicide, searching for suspect

The Daytona Beach Police Department says it is investigating a homicide that occurred around 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Taylor Avenue where a victim was found deceased.

"We're looking for a suspect at this time," the department said. "We're also trying to formally notify the family of the victim."

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 386-671-5246.

