Daytona Beach police investigating homicide, searching for suspect
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department says it is investigating a homicide that occurred around 6 a.m. on Saturday.
Officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Taylor Avenue where a victim was found deceased.
"We're looking for a suspect at this time," the department said. "We're also trying to formally notify the family of the victim."
Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 386-671-5246.
