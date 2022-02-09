Daytona Beach Police: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting has 'extensive' criminal history

Four officers are on paid administrative leave after the Daytona Beach Police Department says they shot and killed a suspect.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. Wednesday at S. Ridgewood Ae. and Beville Road. No officers were injured, according to a tweet from the DBPD and a suspect was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

In an update on Thursday, Chief Jakari Young identified the suspect as Randy Lansing, 36, who he says has an extensive criminal history, including aggravated assault with a firearm, robbery, and auto theft.

According to the DBPD, around 8 p.m., several officers were monitoring Lansing who was wanted in connection to a shooting in the Fairway Estates neighborhood earlier this month.

Officers said he walked out of a residence and into the passenger seat of a white 4-door sedan. They followed the vehicle as it left the home and performed a traffic stop in order to take him into custody, boxing the vehicle in so that it could not leave.

Jakari says Lansing was tased and then K-9s were released to try and apprehend the suspect, but he refused to leave the vehicle peacefully. When those tactics didn't work, Young says his officers were forced to open fire.

A loaded gun was found in the vehicle.

"I'm very proud of our actions last night. Obviously, that's never the outcome we hope for because we do train in de-escalation tactics, but the suspect's actions dictated our tactics last night."

A total of four officers were involved in this incident, the department says.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is now investigating. The officers will be placed on paid administrative leave and will not be identified while the FDLE’s investigation is active and ongoing.

