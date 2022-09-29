Daytona Beach shopping plaza torn apart by Hurricane Ian

A South Atlantic avenue Daytona Beach plaza was nearly torn to shreds after Hurricane Ian ripped through the coastal city Thursday morning. Gov. Ron DeSantis will give an update at 8:45 a.m. Friday on recovery efforts in Florida. You can watch in the live player above.

The windows of the strip mall were destroyed along with some parts of the roof of the building.

Some interior of the stores in the plaza became unrecognizable after Hurricane Ian passed through Daytona Beach.

Video showed wires from the roof of the stores exposed, and foam insulation tossed throughout the inside of some businesses.

Booths were still intact at one business that appeared to be a restaurant, but chairs and other debris were scattered throughout the establishment.

More debris can be seen throughout the parking lot of the plaza.

Ian caused catastrophic flooding throughout Central Florida as it made landfall Wednesday on the southwestern coast of the state as a category 4 hurricane.

SKYFOX chopper video flew over portions of Florida Thursday afternoon surveying the damage and devastation left behind after Hurricane Ian pummeled the area with heavy rain, storm surge, winds and catastrophic flooding.

Ian downgraded to a tropical storm early Thursday, but is expected to re-strengthen and become a category 1 hurricane as it makes its way for South Carolina.