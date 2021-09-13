Death investigation ongoing in Marion County, deputies say

A death investigation is ongoing in Marion County, deputies said.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said that they received a call regarding a suspicious incident on NW 61 Ct. around 12:40 a.m. Monday.

They explained that detectives responded and began a death investigation.

"This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community," the Sheriff’s Office added.

However, in the meantime, SW 61st Court is blocked.

