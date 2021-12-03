Dec. 3 declared 'Walt Disney World Day' in Orange County

Orange County and Orlando city leaders proclaimed Friday "Walt Disney World Day" at Second Harvest Food Bank in honor of the theme park giant's 50th anniversary. Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse also made a special appearance at the event.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said his connection to Disney World goes all the way back to the 1970s when he was a cast member.

"In serving this community as long as I have, I have seen the countless number of individuals, cast members and other opportunities that Disney has provided to our community to give back," Demings said. "The time spent making magic for guests visiting from all around the world stays with you forever."

Demings also touted Disney's impact on our local economy, providing jobs for hundreds of thousands of cast members over five decades.

The company's generosity and magic goes far beyond the parks. Through Disney Harvest, Disney collects and distributes more than 823,000 pounds of prepared, unserved food annually and supports Second Harvest serving more than 40 area non-profits.

"In 2020 alone, these donations provided 1 million meals to residents in need."

Through the children's hospital program, launched in 2018, the Walt Disney Company has also committed $100 million to deliver comfort and inspiration to children facing serious illnesses around the world, including patients at Nemours, Orlando Health and AdventHealth.

Following the proclamation at Second Harvest Food Bank, Walt Disney World VoluntEARS helped sort and pack food alongside Walt Disney World leaders and government officials as part of a community service project that aims to help support important causes for children and families.

Disney's "The World’s Most Magical Celebration," kicked off on Oct. 1 to commemorate five decades of magic! The celebration will last 18 months.

