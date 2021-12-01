Decembrrrr! Chilly start with warmer days ahead for Central Florida

The very first day of December will bring some delightful weather to Central Florida.

After another chilly morning, sunshine and shifting winds will contribute to a warmer day ahead. Highs soar into the mid-70s in most locations. The outdoor comfort index will definitely be heading into the nice range this afternoon, a great day to have lunch outdoors!

The UV index forecast will also be elevated. If you plan on spending time outdoors, consider a good sunblock to protect your skin. Beach side looks pretty good today! Daytona Beach will feature plenty of sunshine and cool onshore breezes.

Our next ripple of energy will approach the area through tonight with only a slight increase in clouds as a result, rain is not expected. Speaking of rain, it now appears that the next best chance, according to future forecast modeling, could be around December 9th.

