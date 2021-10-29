Defense begins calling witnesses in Markeith Loyd murder trial

The defense has begun to call witnesses Friday morning in the murder trial of Markeith Loyd. He's accused of killing Orlando Police Lieutenant Debra Clayton back in 2017.



Will Loyd take the stand in his own defense?

It remains to be seen if he will. We already know he has spoken out in court once this week to address the judge and family members of Lt. Clayton but that was not in front of a jury.

Loyd is accused of shooting Clayton to death in 2017 as she tried to arrest him outside of a Walmart in Orlando. He had been on the run after the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon, for which he is serving a life sentence.

On Thursday, the state rested their case after calling their last few witnesses to the stand. The judge also called out four jurors over whether or not they were overheard discussing the case while being sequestered.

The judge, state and defense all agreed that what was said didn’t have anything to do with actual testimony that was said. So the judge just made sure to warn the jury that they are not to discuss anything that happens inside the courtroom until they begin deliberating.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in Loyd’s second murder trial.

