Dense Fog Advisory expires for Central Florida

Drivers in Central Florida had to be extra careful on Wednesday morning because of thick fog blanketing the area.

A Dense Fog Advisory was in effect for our entire viewing area of Central Florida until 9 a.m.

"Right now we're at 1/4-mile visibility in Orlando. Dense fog through Seminole and Lake counties," said FOX 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas. "Give yourself that extra time."

Some counties in northern spots had the advisory until 10 a.m. including Flagler, Marion, and Alachua.

Visibility was around 1/4-mile or less across the advisory area. In Ocala, there was zero visibility reported around 5:30 a.m.

Driving conditions could be hazardous.

If driving, go slow, using your headlights, and leave plenty of distance between you and the car in front of you.

As for the rest of the day, Central Florida will see unseasonably warm temperatures in the 80s.

