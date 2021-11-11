Deputies: 1 dead after plane crashes in Oak Hill

article

One person is dead after a plane crash in Volusia County, deputies said.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said that just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, sheriff’s deputies, the Edgewater Police Department, and Civil Air Patrol responded to Oak Hill in regards to a downed plane. The FAA said the search area was north of Blue Ridge Flightpark Airport.

They said that a small experimental aircraft was found. It apparently crashed about two miles northeast of 130 Maytown Rd. in Oak Hill. There was said to be one deceased man inside the plane. He has not been identified yet.

Law enforcement has notified the FAA and the NTSB.

