Missing Orlando baby found safe; girlfriend of father arrested, deputies say

A 1-year-old Orlando boy at the center of an Amber Alert has been found safe and a woman who was dating his father has been arrested, deputies said.

FOX 35 has obtained the mugshot of the woman accused of taking little Marcus Lyles. Kira Lawson will be in court on Monday afternoon for her first appearance. Authorities say she's dating the boy's father.

An Amber Alert was canceled when someone called in a tip that led them to the vehicle Lawson was believed to be driving. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says the Amber Alert worked and they can report that baby Marcus has been found safe and in good health. Lawson was arrested.

The alert was issued after little Marcus was last seen Saturday at the Westgate Lakes Resort and Spa on Turkey Lake Road in Orlando with 20-year-old Lawson. The sheriff's office says Lawson is the girlfriend of the boy's dad and she drove off with him without the dad's permission.

Investigators say this case is being handled as a child abduction.