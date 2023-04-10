Deputies arrest caregivers, accused of elder abuse at Florida facility

A memory care facility in Florida is responding after two of their caregivers were arrested, and accused of elder abuse, according to investigators. Brevard County sheriff's deputies arrested the pair last week and said they live-streamed an encounter with an elderly patient with dementia.

Now, experts are weighing in, saying elder abuse is more common than people think. However, there are ways to protect your loved ones.

"Unfortunately, over the past few years – really since COVID – it seems like over the past three years, the incidents we are seeing and hearing about have escalated," said Cheryl Ann Cronin, who serves as the lead case manager for the Brevard Alzheimer’s Foundation, an organization committed to advocating and empowering families when a loved one has dementia.

The World Health Organization is tracking an 80% increase in elder abuse incidents with this specific incident hitting close to home.

"Abusing someone, an elderly person, or abusing anyone is disgusting enough, but to make matters even worse, they live-streamed the abuse," said Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey during a news conference about the case.

Brevard County deputies said the evidence is a Snapchat recording of two caregivers tormenting a senior with memory and behavioral concerns.

The first woman, 18-year-old Jada Harris, was charged with video voyeurism, abuse and neglect of an elderly or disabled adult, and interception or disclosure of wired communications. The second woman, 20-year-old Shy'Tiona Bishop, was charged with video voyeurism and abuse and neglect of an elderly or disabled adult.

"We do see these abuse cases from time to time," said Geoff Moore, who’s a nursing home trial lawyer for Maher Law Firm.

He said the first step when looking for care is to visit Florida Health Finder. It’s an online portal you can use to find current complaints and investigations underway at facilities across the state. "What this does is it lets you see, is this a facility that has very few complaints or does it have a lot of complaints," Moore added.

He also says to visit the locations but don’t be sold right away by how things look. "When you tour the facility, some of these can look like the Taj Mahal," he added.

While on tours, take note of how other patients look and ask detailed questions to the head nurse and lead administrator. You’re the best advocate for your family members. "Trust your gut when you’re doing that," Moore said. "If you get a good feel for them, the research checks out, that’s important. Do that at least, I’d say three times."

In this case, according to arrest documents, the day after the video was recorded, another staff member noticed changes in the victim’s behavior saying she was pacing, yelling, and screaming. Behavior changes are red flags to look out for. "Changes in behavior – sadness, crying, lack of appetite, personality changes, even statements," are a few to note Cronin concluded.

In a statement sent to FOX 35, Market Street Memory Care said the two employees were terminated, and the care facility is, "shocked and horrified to learn of this incident of elder abuse at the hands of two individuals who were trusted to care for a vulnerable resident." The facility said it is working with the family of the victim.

If you or someone you know is experiencing elder abuse, you can call the 24/7 abuse hotline at: 1-800-96-ABUSE or file a report online.