Deputies arrest man accused of shooting at cars at Wawa gas station

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man they say was caught on video shooting at cars in a busy Wawa gas station parking lot.

Ahmad Jihad Bojeh, 24, has been arrested for Attempted First Degree Murder.

Deputies say they responded to the Wawa at 4397 W. Vine Street in Kissimmee on Thursday night.

"The suspect was captured on video shooting at the victim and at random vehicles in the parking lot," deputies said.

The sheriff's office says Bojeh was taken into custody as a result of incoming tips from the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

