Deputies: Car involved in shooting of Daytona Beach officer found in Alachua County

A Florida sheriff's office says that they found the vehicle involved in the shooting of a Daytona Beach police officer that led to a manhunt across several states.

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office announced on Sunday that deputies actually located and recovered a vehicle involved in the shooting of Daytona Beach Officer Jason Raynor.

Officer Jason Raynor of the Daytona Beach Police Department was said to have been shot in the head on Wednesday. A manhunt for the suspect, 29-year-old Othal Wallace soon followed. It expanded to a national scale and police said they believed Wallace could be headed to Georgia.

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office said that they found the vehicle involved in the incident on Saturday in the parking lot of the Home Depot on Tower Road. It was towed to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office, where it will be turned over to the Daytona Beach Police Department and processed by forensics for evidence purposes.

"We are grateful to be able to assist our fellow law enforcement community in resolving this case and also grateful to those who provided information and assistance that led to the discovery of the car," the Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

The shooting suspect, 29-year-old Othal Wallace, was found early Saturday in a treehouse near Atlanta being hidden by an organization called the NFAC, the Daytona Beach Police Department said. The organization is said to call "themselves the ‘Not F-ing Around Coalition,’ or just simply known as the NFAC, which is a Black nationalist paramilitary organization."

Police said that Wallace was found with an arsenal of weapons, including flashbangs, rifle plates, body armor, two rifles, two handguns, and several boxes of ammunition. He even cut his hair to disguise his appearance. He was taken into custody using Officer Raynor's handcuffs.

He was reportedly booked at 5:15 a.m. on Saturday into DeKalb County Jail. Officials said four other people besides Wallace were found on the property. It's not yet clear what their involvement was or any possible charges they could be facing.

When Wallace was taken into custody, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said Wallace made a bold statement during his arrest. He said Wallace said, "You guys know who I am. You know what I'm capable of and it could have been a lot worse."

It's not clear when Wallace will be extradited back to Daytona Beach, but Chief Young said it will happen at some point. Wallace is charged with attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm but more charges are likely forthcoming.

