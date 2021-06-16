Deputies: Death investigation launched after infant stops breathing

A death investigation is underway after a Florida mother said her infant stopped breathing, deputies said.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said that they are investigating the death of a two-month-old infant that was found unresponsive at a residence located on Palmetto Avenue in Merritt Island.

They said that deputies responded to the residence after the mother called their Communications Center advising that her baby was not breathing. They found the infant unresponsive upon arrival and the infant was pronounced deceased.

BREAKING NEWS ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 news app for breaking news as it happens and more

An autopsy was reportedly conducted and the final medical results are not out yet.

Those who may have information on this incident are asked to contact the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 321-633-8413 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). Crimeline callers can choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.