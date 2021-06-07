Deputies: Husband fatally shot wife, injures her 3-year-old daughter at Orange County apartment

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says it was the woman's husband who fatally shot her and then shot her 3-year-old daughter leaving the little girl in critical condition late Sunday night.

The man, identified as 37-year-old Toffara Snow, then shot himself inside a Central Florida retail store. Snow is in critical condition.

Deputies say he shot himself after they approached him inside this Big Lots on Monday night just before 8 p.m. Investigators say Snow shot his wife and her 3-year old daughter at the Wellesley apartment complex a half mile away.

The woman, 37-year-old Capucine Carson, died. Deputies say the child is in the hospital in critical condition.

Snow is charged with First Degree Murder with a Firearm and Attempted First Degree Murder with a Firearm.

"As for the relationship between Snow and the victims, Snow and Carson were husband and wife, but he is not the father of the 3-year-old girl. The child is still hospitalized," deputies said Tuesday.

FOX 35 News talked to neighbors who say they heard the gunshots.

"At like 11 o’clock, I went to the trash can and heard pop pop pop pop like four times."

The investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story.