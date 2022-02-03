Deputies investigate death of toddler believed to have drowned

article

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a child, believed to have been a victim of a drowning.

The incident occurred at a residence in Grant.

Deputies received a report of a missing child. A search was conducted in the area that led to the discovery of the eighteen-month-old child not far from the residence in the Indian River.

Lifesaving measures were immediately initiated, and the child was transported to a hospital and later pronounced deceased.

The Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the name of the victim at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have information about this investigation is asked to please call Agent Vince Bustillo of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 321-633-8413 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). All calls to Crimeline are confidential and callers can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.

