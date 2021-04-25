Deputies: Investigation ongoing after teen was shot in Flagler County

article

Deputies are investigating after they say a teen was shot in Flagler County.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said that they responded to a shooting that took place on Roxland Lane in Palm Coast around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

They said that a 17-year-old was found with a gunshot wound and airlifted to the hospital. He was said to be alert and conscious at the time.

"At this time we do not believe that this was a random attack," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. "We are actively piecing together the events that led up to this incident and are following all leads that have been uncovered. We ask the community to send tips if they have any information that may help in this investigation."

Anyone with information related to this incident can send it to TIPS@flaglersheriff.com or call 386-313-4911. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477). You could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.00.

