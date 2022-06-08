Deputies locate Florida inmate who cut off ankle monitor, escaped work release program: officials

article

A man who Brevard County deputies say cut off his electronic ankle monitor and disappeared from a work release program is back in custody, the sheriff's office said Wednesday.

Gregory Mountcasel, 32, had reportedly walked away from the "Bridges" Work Release Program, located at 585 Camp Road in Cocoa, around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Mountcasel was serving a two-year sentence for Fleeing and Eluding and Driving Without a License.

"He has multiple previous convictions for Grand Theft and Burglary and does not have a history of violence," the sheriff's office said.

Mountcasel was taken into custody around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday after deputies say he walked out of a wooded area near Camp Road in Cocoa and turned himself in. He was taken to the Brevard County Jail Complex on a No Bond status, where he will face the additional charges of Escape and Tampering with an Electronic Monitoring Device, the sheriff's office said.